Man, are the Raiders eyeballing Anthony Richardson

Thursday, top quarterback draft prospect Anthony Richardson of Florida performed at the school’s pro day Thursday and, of course, the Las Vegas Raiders were present.

Wednesday, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that Las Vegas general manager Dave Ziegler and assistant GM. Champ Kelly were going to be there to see the raw, but extremely talented quarterback perform.

Well, Ziegler didn’t hide his zeal after Richardson’s show per this tweet:

The 1st non player to greet @GVOaant after his pro-day was @Raiders GM Dave Ziegler #Raiders — NufCedTheComedian (@NUFCED707) March 30, 2023

It’s not shocking. The Raiders have been heavy on Richardson. let’s recap their interest.

Ziegler scouted him live during last season.

They were on on him at the NFL Scouting Combine.

They reportedly had dinner with him Wednesday night.

They reportedly will have him come to Las Vegas as one of their 30 pre-draft visits.

What does all this mean?

Well, it means it’s all part of the pre-draft process. The Raiders are also digging hard into the other top quarterbacks and other players who may be available at No. 7. Of course, drafting one of these top quarterbacks may require a trade up.

But there’s no doubt, the Raiders are really interested in this player. Whether it means he’s a Raider or not will be answered in four weeks.