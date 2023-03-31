Tuesday Community question review

Our Las Vegas Raiders Tuesday Community Question this week was what you think is the most overrated stat in the NFL.
Here are some of your responses:
Objective_Raider wrote:
quarterback comeback wins. like how a QB digs the team into a hole and their RB goes ape shit for a 5 game stretch and single handedly wins games but the accolades go to the QB.
ill just sip my coffee and wait now
SquibCakes wrote:
Number of rings won by a non head-coach, as a likely indicator of head coaching prowess.
Raidersforever responded to SquibCakes:
That does rank higher than non-winning playoff appearances by a nine year veteran QB as an indicator of Super Bowl contention.
Thanks to all who responded and we look forward to next week’s Tuesday Community Question.
Loading comments...