 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tuesday Community question review

Interesting responses

By Bill Williamson
/ new
Los Angeles Rams - Las Vegas Raiders
NFL
Photo by Maximilian Haupt/picture alliance via Getty Images

Our Las Vegas Raiders Tuesday Community Question this week was what you think is the most overrated stat in the NFL.

Here are some of your responses:

Objective_Raider wrote:

quarterback comeback wins. like how a QB digs the team into a hole and their RB goes ape shit for a 5 game stretch and single handedly wins games but the accolades go to the QB.

ill just sip my coffee and wait now

SquibCakes wrote:

Number of rings won by a non head-coach, as a likely indicator of head coaching prowess.

Raidersforever responded to SquibCakes:

That does rank higher than non-winning playoff appearances by a nine year veteran QB as an indicator of Super Bowl contention.

Thanks to all who responded and we look forward to next week’s Tuesday Community Question.

Next Up In Latest News

Loading comments...