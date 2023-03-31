Raiders draft 2023: Pros and Cons of Jalen Carter

The Las Vegas Raiders are deep into their draft preparations and everything is on the table for them with the No. 7 pick.

That includes controversial, but super talented Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter. yes, the Raiders are investigating Carter and could ultimately decide to draft him if he is available at No. 7.

The ⁦@Raiders⁩ are trusting their process to guide them to decision on Jalen Carter. And they are open to the possibility of selecting him 7th overall if falls to them. The latest: https://t.co/J3nlgW4agk — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) March 29, 2023

However, there is another report, saying Las Vegas has taken him off their draft board.

Report: Georgia DL Jalen Carter has been taken off NFL Draft board.



The #Raiders have crossed him off the board and will not take him 7th overall, a source tells @TheAthletic https://t.co/3rk99qFSpN — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 30, 2023

Here is a look at whether there the Raiders should take him if he’s available when they draft:

PROS

Good value:

Carter has top-of-the-draft talent and he is likely one of the top three talented defensive players in the draft. Getting him at No. 7 would be at a great value when it comes to football ability.

My Mock Draft 2.0 is out now! Here's a look at my top 10 and a few of my favorite picks :#nfl #NFLDraft #NFLDraft2023 pic.twitter.com/7ZbVj0Yp6C — cynthia frelund (@cfrelund) March 30, 2023

He’d fit well:

He would be an instant difference maker on the Raiders’ defensive front. Las Vegas needs impact defensive players and Carter sure would look good next to Maxx Crosby and he would go a long way in reviving this woebegone unit.

CONS

Off-field issues:

Carter was sentenced to 12 months of probation last month after pleading no contest to racing and reckless driving in an incident that led to the death of two people connected to the Georgia football program. Carter was also fined and received community service after his plea. While he will be able to continue his playing career this year, this is a red flag. Also, how would this play in Las Vegas in a community that is still coming to grips with the 2021 incident in which former Las Vegas first-round pick Henry Ruggs is facing charges after he was arrested with drunk driving after a car crash that killed a 23-year old woman and her dog? A Carter selection would likely cause some unease locally.

Poor workouts:

Carter had to leave the NFL combine early because of his arrest. Then, later in March, at Georgia’s pro day, in which Carter was expected to bounce back, he struggled. He gained nine pounds from and struggled to finish some parts of the workout and didn’t do others. It further gave credence to questions about his commitment and preparation. Some people wonder what Carter’s work ethic may be after he is paid by an NFL team.

Conclusion:

We all know the Raiders’ recent history with striking out with high drat picks. That can’t happen anymore. That’s why Carter is so polarizing. He has talent and that’s needed, but is the risk too high? It’s understandable if he is, indeed, off the Raiders’ draft board.