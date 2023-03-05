Silver Minings: Raiders are keeping an eye on TEs in the draft

The Las Vegas Raiders' offense disappointed in 2022 and one of the reasons was injuries at the tight end position. Darren Waller only played in 8 games and left a void in the passing attack for most of the season.

With Foster Moreau now a free agent, the Raiders need an excellent backup tight end if they can’t re-sign him. Moreau could have outplayed his value to the Raiders with a decent season filling in for Waller.

Dave Ziegler could look to free agency to fill the spot, but the draft class is stacked. Many consider this one of the best draft classes, and Ziegler feels the same.

“The tight end position is unique this year. I think this is probably one of the deeper tight-end classes that I’ve seen maybe since I’ve been in the league, again on the surface. But there’s quite a few players there.”

The tight ends displayed high-end athleticism yesterday during their drills. Players such as Zach Kuntz from Old Dominion exhibited the depth for later-round prospects at the position. The Raiders could find a potential starter on day two or day three.

