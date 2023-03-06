Raiders 2023 quarterback: Pros and cons of Justin Fields

The Las Vegas Raiders are searching for a new quarterback and we have examined many options.

Potentially, an interesting name could emerge — Justin Fields — if the Chicago Bears opt to take a quarterback with the No. 1 pick. Let’s look at the pros and cons of a Fields pursuit by the Raiders:

PROS

Raiders’ brass liked him two years ago:

Prior to the 2021 draft, Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler and coach Josh McDaniels attended Fields’ Ohio State pro day when they were with the New England Patriots. The Patriots were heavily rumored to be interested in Fields, who went No. 11 to the Bears. Four picks later, New England took Alabama quarterback Mac Jones. So, there are reasons to believe Las Vegas would be interested in acquiring Fields now.

He could be long-term answer:

Fields turned just 24 on Sunday. Acquiring him would almost be like drafting a rookie, but with the comfort knowing he has already shown the NFL game is not too big for him. Thus, Fields could be the answer in Las Vegas for the next decade at the most important position on the field.

He’d be cost effective:

Fields is entering the third season of his rookie contract. Thus, he would be fairly cheap this year as the Raiders work to build both sides of the roster. He would be eligible for a new contract in 2024 and the Raiders could give him the fifth-year option for the 2025 season. That’s appealing.

CONS

Will he be available?

The Bears have given signals that they will trade the No. 1 overall pick, meaning Fields is likely to stay in the Windy City. Yet, they are also talking to and studying the top quarterback prospects. So, everything is all on the table. But, it’s possible Chicago doesn’t make Fields available.

What would it cost in a trade?

I’m not sure Las Vegas would want to trade the No. 7 overall pick for Fields, but it may have to if it wanted him. Or the Bears might ask for an early 2023 pick and a 2024 first-round pick for Fields. The price could even be higher. Would he be worth it?

What’s his ceiling?

Can Fields become an elite player? Or is his ceiling an above-average player. That’s something the Raiders have to figure out and weigh against the current rookie class and decide if the value is there to make a play for Fields.