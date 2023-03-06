Raiders free agency 2023: Ranking their own

The NFL legal tampering period of free agency begins in one week. The Las Vegas Raiders have several free agents set to hit the open market barring they get franchised tagged (Tuesday is the deadline) or they sign an extension before the open market begins.

Let’s rank the Raiders’ pending free agents (not counting running back Josh Jacobs, who is expected to be given the franchise tag):

Rock Ya-Sin:

You can argue his placement on this list, but it would nice if the Raiders bring him back. Frankly, it won’t break the team’s back if any of these free agents leave. But Ya-Sin is a nice fit at a need position.

Duron Harmon:

Harmon had a nice season last year and he fits this defense well. I can see him back on another short-term deal. But if not, the safety free-agent class is deep. Interestingly, the safety draft class is not strong.

Mack Hollins:

Hollins had a career year in his first season as a Raider with 57 catches for 690 yards. He had 56 catches for 750 yards in his first four NFL seasons combined. He is also an excellent special-teams performer. He clearly fits this offense, but he could get paid nicely on the open market. If he leaves, Hollins, though, is replaceable.

Foster Moreau:

The Raiders would like to keep Darren Waller’s backup, but he might get a better deal on the open market. Many people around the league think Moreau is a starter and he had a career-best year under Raiders’ first-year head coach Josh McDaniels in 2022. Again, they want him back, but it has to be at the right price. The draft tight end class is strong so the Raiders could replace the 2019 fourth-round pick that way should he walk.

Jarrett Stidham:

I expect Stidham to be back at the price of a high backup. Stidham could be the bridge starter in 2023. This brass drafted him in New England, traded for his last year and both sides want to continue this relationship. The interesting part if what role Stidham will have.

Denzel Perryman:

Perryman has been a tackle machine for the Raiders the past two years. The team wants him back, but he may test the market. Either way, Las Vegas has to beef up the linebacker crew.

Jermaine Eluemunor:

He had a good year in 2022 and he fits this system. Las Vegas may look to upgrade at right tackle, but Eluemunor can also move inside to guard where the Raiders also have a need.

Jakob Johnson:

He was with this brass in New England and he was crucial to the Raiders’ ground success last season as a bull-dozing fullback.

Andrew Billings:

He was a solid rotational piece at defensive tackle. I could see him coming back on a modest deal.

Keelan Cole:

Cole is OK. He had 10 catches in 14 games. He won’t be a priority as the team tries to upgrade at the bottom of the receiver rotation.

Jayon Brown:

He played just eight games and injuries have impacted his past four seasons. He could come back, but I could see the Raiders trying to upgrade.

Clelin Ferrell:

Look, the No. 4 overall draft pick in 2019 didn’t work out. But he is a decent backup defensive end. It’s up in the air if he comes back. I don’t anticipate him having a rich open market.

Roderic Teamer:

He’s a solid backup and a core special teamer. I could see him being brought back at a team-friendly price.

Ameer Abdullah:

He didn’t rack up many stats, but the team liked him a lot and I cam see him returinng.,

Jerry Tillery:

The late-season addition had his moments at defensive tackle. I don’t think he’ll be a priority signing.

Anthony Averett:

The Raiders had high hopes for Averett when they inked him last year, but his season was spoiled by injuries and poor play. He could return, but I think Las Vegas will look for better options at cornerback before that happens.

Other free agents:

Brandon Parker, Sidney Jones, Isaac Rochell, Jordan Jenkins, Micah Kiser, Tashawn Bower, Mathias Farley, Jesper Horsted and Curtis Bolton. All of these players could return, but aren’t huge factors this offseason.