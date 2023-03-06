Silver Minings: Conflicting reports on Raiders’ interest in Aaron Rodgers

NFL offseason rumors always start flying after the NFL Combine and with the Las Vegas Raiders in the market for a new starting quarterback, they’re front and center for all of the headlines coming out of Indianapolis, especially in regard to Aaron Rodgers.
The four-time NFL MVP, who has now seen the light, is expected to announce his intentions for next season soon. If he does ask the Green Bay Packers for a trade, the Raiders feel like a logical destination seeing as they have a need under center and Rodgers could reunite with wide receiver Davante Adams.
ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported that “The Las Vegas Raiders remain a team to watch in the Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes, whenever those kick off,” over the weekend. However, this comes just a few days after The Athletic’s Vic Tafur reported that head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler are out on Rodgers.
“Ziegler and McDaniels have apparently agreed that the Raiders won’t be in on the Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes,” Tafur wrote, “if the quarterback does decide he does not want to return to the Packers. The Raiders just have too many holes on their roster to trade high draft picks for a 39-year-old quarterback, and there appear to other teams like the Jets that would.”
So it seems like we have ourselves an old-fashioned source-off and someone is being kept in the dark.
In other Raiders links:
- More Jimmy Garoppolo to Vegas rumors: in the same report referenced above, Graziano said: “If they can’t get [Rodgers], a lot of people in Indianapolis this week expect McDaniels and GM Dave Ziegler to pursue free agent quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, whom they know from his time in New England early in his career.”
- Raiders logical fit for Anthony Richardson: “Richardson is raw and will need time to work out the kinks, but Josh McDaniels is a quarterback-friendly head coach, and the Raiders won’t have as much pressure on them to win now if they decide to allow the youngster to grow into the position through immediate on-field experience,” via NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein.
- NFL Combine QB recap: Richardson, CJ Stroud and Will Levis all had their moments during Saturday’s quarterback workout, but how did those three rank against each other?
- Should Las Vegas re-sign Jermaine Eluemunor?: “Even if he isn’t the long-term answer at right tackle, Eluemunor’s versatility and experience is desperately needed on the offensive line,” per Raiders Wire’s Marcus Mosher.
Loading comments...