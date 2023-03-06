Silver Minings: Conflicting reports on Raiders’ interest in Aaron Rodgers

NFL offseason rumors always start flying after the NFL Combine and with the Las Vegas Raiders in the market for a new starting quarterback, they’re front and center for all of the headlines coming out of Indianapolis, especially in regard to Aaron Rodgers.

The four-time NFL MVP, who has now seen the light, is expected to announce his intentions for next season soon. If he does ask the Green Bay Packers for a trade, the Raiders feel like a logical destination seeing as they have a need under center and Rodgers could reunite with wide receiver Davante Adams.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported that “The Las Vegas Raiders remain a team to watch in the Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes, whenever those kick off,” over the weekend. However, this comes just a few days after The Athletic’s Vic Tafur reported that head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler are out on Rodgers.

“Ziegler and McDaniels have apparently agreed that the Raiders won’t be in on the Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes,” Tafur wrote, “if the quarterback does decide he does not want to return to the Packers. The Raiders just have too many holes on their roster to trade high draft picks for a 39-year-old quarterback, and there appear to other teams like the Jets that would.”

So it seems like we have ourselves an old-fashioned source-off and someone is being kept in the dark.

