Raiders free agency 2023: Kelvin Beachum is possible target

The legal tampering period in NFL free agency begins in one week and expect the Las Vegas Raiders to explore signing a right tackle.

They are likely studying several players and they could re-sign free agent Jermaine Eluemunor, who was the primary right tackle in 2022. The Raiders could also try to bring him back as a guard if they pursue another veteran free agent.

One name to keep an eye on in the free-agent market is Arizona Cardinals veteran Kelvin Beachum.

It wouldn’t be a shock at all if the Raiders try to pursue Beachum in the open market.

Beachum, who will turn 34 in June, has been a solid player for several years. He is a technically sound player who gets good grades from the metric crowd. Beachum, who is 6-foot-3, 308 pounds, has been remarkably steady player for the years. He is extremely reliable as he has missed a total of just six games in the past seven seasons.

Beachum, who has been with Arizona the past three seasons, has started 17 games in his 11-season career. He has also played with the New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars and Pittsburgh Steelers.

It’s not considered a strong free-agent class for tackles and several teams are in the market. So, the Raiders may face stiff competition for Beachum because of his experience and stability.

Of course, there is no sure things on the open market, but a Las Vegas pursuit of Beachum could be on the horizon.