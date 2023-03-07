Filed under: Tuesday Community Question: Who is the biggest unsung hero in Raiders ‘ history? Plenty of choices By Bill Williamson@BWilliamsonNFL Mar 7, 2023, 6:01am PST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Tuesday Community Question: Who is the biggest unsung hero in Raiders ‘ history? Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Raiders Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images The Raiders have so many heroes who played for them. There are so many Hall of Famers but there are also so many underappreciated players over the years. Who is yours? I’ll stat: Phil Villapiano. Next Up In Latest News Raiders’ Horizon: All eyes on Dave Ziegler Derek Carr’s departure from the Raiders: All the latest news and rumors Raiders offseason 2023: Scott Turner can elevate the Raiders' quick passing game Silver Minings: Aaron Rodgers says Raider fans have been most vocal in his pursuit Silver Minings: Josh Jacobs’ contract talks may heat up soon Loading comments...
Loading comments...