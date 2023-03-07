Raiders 2023 free agency poll: Biggest need

We previously ranked the Las Vegas Raiders’ biggest needs (there’s a lot of them) heading into the offseason, with free agency beginning next week.

The Raiders will be very busy trying to improve from a surprising 6-11 season in 2022 through free agency, trades and the in next month’s draft. We want to now what do you think is the team’s biggest need as we await free agency.

We are keeping quarterback off the list, because, well, of course, it’s the team’s biggest need and the most important aspect of this offseason. So, what do you think is Las Vegas’ biggest non-quarterback need in 2023? Here are the nominees:

Offensive line

Defensive tackle

Linebacker

Cornerback

Safety

I believe the biggest need is at the offensive line, because there are pressing needs at both guard and at tackle. But an argument can be made at any of these positions. Thanks for playing along.