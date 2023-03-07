Raiders 2023 quarterback: Will new coaches have influence?

In the first offseason of the Josh McDaniels era with the Las Vegas Raiders, his assistant coaches had input when it came to free-agent additions.

If that is the case in 2023, it could potentially impact the team’s search for backup quarterbacks.

This offseason, McDaniels added pass game coordinator Scott Turner and offensive assistant/assistant wide receiver coach Matt Lombardi. Turner was previously the Washington Commanders offensive coordinator and Lombardi came from the Carolina Panthers, where he was the assistant quarterback coach.

Both coaches came from teams that have multiple free agents quarterbacks, who are all backup types. McDaniels has said the Raiders are wide open in their search for quarterbacks and will likely add multiple players at the position this offseason.

Both Taylor Heinicke and Carson Wentz are free agents. They played under Turner in Washington. Carolina has free agents Sam Darnold and Phillip Walker, who worked with Lombardi.

All of these players are backups and very likely wouldn’t be in play to be a starter. But the Raiders may be looking for a backup this year. Here is a possible scenario: Las Vegas signs 2022 backup Jarrett Stidham to be the 2023 starter, drafts a rookie quarterback and adds another veteran as a third quarterback.

All of these players could fit that mode and with the connections to the Raiders’ staff, all four of these players should be added to the list of possible additions this offseason even if it’s in a small role.