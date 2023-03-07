Silver Minings: Darren Waller among Raiders players participating in special NFL program

The NFL recently announced a program where players will be able to tour businesses in other industries to plan for their post-playing career.

Sixty current and former players are participating in the NFL’s Professional Developmental Program this offseason. Six of those players were with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022.

Las Vegas star tight end Darren Waller will be among 16 players who tour Interscope Records in Los Angeles later this month. Waller is a musician and is passionate about that industry.

Raiders’ running back Ameer Abdullah, wide receiver Keelan Cole and defensive tackle Kyle Peko toured Fifth Season/Hidden Empire this week to get a look at the entertainment industry, including acting, casting for roles, directing, financing, producing, and distributing movies.

Defensive end Tashawn Bowers and practice squad safety Jalen Elliott will be among 16 players who tour Nike’s headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon, next week.

The point of the tours is for players to get hands-on experience from other industry leaders. It’s a great opportunity for these players and forward thinking by the league to get the athletes prepared for the other side of their playing careers. Kudos to all involved.

