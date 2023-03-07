NFL Scouting Combine 2023: 3 things we learned about Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders' search for future stars continued at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis. The Raiders brass had their chance to meet with the best prospects for 2023 in person, with some overlap from the senior bowl.

Offense and defense could see upgrades at certain positions with the front office eyes past 2023. The hottest position is quarterback with Derek Carr's release and signing with the Saints. However, the Raiders have plenty of options at seven, and the pick could go in any direction.

The Raiders are all in the quarterbacks

The quarterback position is what fans want to hear about when it comes to the draft for the Raiders, of course. With only Chase Garbers on the roster going into free agency, Dave Zieger got to know the signal callers better in person.

"Such an emphasis that we put on the neck up," Ziegler said at the combine, "You can't get that part of the film. You can get an idea and see decision-making and processing, and there is an element of it, not like it's zero until you get him in a room with the guy and get him on the board, work through installs, and see how they retain information this is the first piece of the puzzle to do that."

Ziegler and Josh McDaniels did meet with three of the top four quarterbacks CJ Stroud, Anthony Richardson, and Will Levis. Stroud's first formal was with the Raiders, and spoke about the meeting at his media press conference.

“You could tell they’re kind of stern, they’re kind of straightforward. They do what they do, and they have no remorse for that,” Stroud said. “You can tell they love football.”

Raiders also met with day two and three quarterbacks, such as Hendon Hooker and Tanner Mckee, who could be options later in the draft. Hooker is coming off an injury but excelled in his final year in the SEC.

On his meeting with the Raiders: pic.twitter.com/KldQ1jNMtM — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) March 3, 2023

Edge could be an option at seven

The Raiders underwhelmed last season in the sack department, with Maxx Crosby the only player finishing with more than eight sacks. After pressuring the quarterback the previous season well, the team took a step back.

With the team selecting seven, the silver and black can add to the pass rush. This edge class has different flavors that the Raiders could choose from, and they studied well with visits from the top of the class.

Tyree Wilson met with the Raiders at the combine, standing at 6'7 and 271 pounds. He didn't work out, but his meeting with the Raiders went well. His skillset fits well with Maxx Crosby, and he will stop the run immediately on day one.

Raiders also met with Myles Murphy, a stud defensive end for the Clemson Tigers. Murphy didn't test at the combine, but his explosive burst is beautiful to watch and could help the defense immediately.

Raiders look for length at cornerback

Raiders will look to upgrade the secondary through free agency and the draft after finishing with 31st in EPA vs. the pass. The roster right now needs depth at the position, and the Raiders started their due diligence at the combine.

Ziegler and McDaniels had a formal visit with Julius Brents from Kansas State. Brents is 6'4 with 34-inch arms displaying the length to play press coverage. He excelled at the Senior Bowl and exhibited his athleticism at the combine with a 41-inch vertical leap.

Julius Brents read, backpedal, flip, drop weight, and then finish pic.twitter.com/a0SigeD0RQ — Billy M (@BillyM_91) March 3, 2023

Christian Gonzalez fits the bill of length with 32 ½ inch arms, and his performance might have pushed him into the top ten conversations. He ran a 4.4 in the 40-yard dash and showed excellent movement skills during the on-field drills.

With the quarterbacks in the AFC West, it is paramount that the Raiders find players who can compete in the passing game. The prospects are there in the 2023 draft for them to pounce on.

Other Notes

-The Raiders met with Noah Sewell with a hole at inside linebacker. Sewell fits the bill of a Patrick Graham linebacker coming in 249 pounds and his ability to blitz from the second level.

-Tight end and wide receiver are two positions that might become draft picks for the Raiders. With no backup on the roster for Darren Waller, the tight-end class could be tempting for the Raiders.

-Raiders had a formal visit with Marvis Mims out of Oklahoma. He would add a speed element the Raiders were missing running a 4.38 40-yard dash.