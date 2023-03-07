 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL news: Lamar Jackson could leave Baltimore Ravens

Las Vegas Raiders could potentially make a play for the QB

Las Vegas Raiders vs Baltimore Ravens
Lamar Jackson
The Las Vegas Raiders need a quarterback.

Lamar Jackson is potentially available.

Will there be a match between the Raiders and the dynamic, former NFL MVP who is just 26 years old? It’s probably a longshot, but it’s possible.

The Raiders and several other teams must decide if they want to get into the Jackson market after the Baltimore Ravens’ decided just before Tuesday afternoon’s deadline to give the quarterback the non-exclusive franchise tag.

That means Jackson, who acts as his own agent, can sign an offer sheet with another team and the Ravens would have a chance to match or decline it. If the Ravens decline it, the team that signs Jackson would surrender two first-round picks.

The Raiders may have a difficult time getting into the Jackson market because he will want a massive contract that’s all guaranteed and Las Vegas owner Mark Davis may not want to do that.

Also, Las Vegas may want to try to replace Derek Carr, who is no longer with the team after a nine-season tenure as the starting quarterback, through the draft.

Still, Jackson is a special player and many teams will have a decision to make, including the Raiders.

