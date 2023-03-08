Raiders quarterback search 2023: Hendon Hooker

The Las Vegas Raiders may look to draft a quarterback in the April 27-29 draft.

It’s possible Las Vegas looks to replace the departed Derek Carr with a quarterback by using the No. 7 overall pick in the draft.

Could Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker be a possibility? At least, one draft analyst thinks Hooker could be taken in that range. Bucky Brooks of the NFL Network thinks Hooker will be among the top three quarterbacks taken in the draft.

NFL Network’s Bucky Brooks said that he believes Hendon Hooker is “no worse” than the QB3 in this upcoming QB draft class.



The Tennessee QB had the highest total QBR of any QB in this upcoming draft class last season pic.twitter.com/IdlK7NjYUm — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) February 7, 2023

That means he could be taken even before the Raiders select at No. 7 if that’s the case. In the early portion of the draft process most draft analysts believed the top four quarterbacks in the 2023 class are: Bryce Young (Alabama), C.J. Stroud (Ohio State), Will Levis (Kentucky) and Anthony Richardson (Florida). All of those prospects could, potentially, be top-10 picks.

Of course, a lot will depend on performances at upcoming pro days. But if Hooker, does, indeed, work his way into the top three of this quarterback class, it could change things.

Let’s take a closer look at Hooker, who comes with potential concerns:

2022 season:

He threw for 3,135 yards, had 27 touchdown passes with just two interceptions. He led the country in ESPN’s Total QBR with a rating of 89.5. He was a big reason why the Volunteers were a top team in the country.

Injury concern:

Hooker tore his ACL in November. So, he may not be ready for the start of the season. Thus, he probably can’t be expected to start as a rookie, at least, early in the season.

Age issue:

He turned 25 in January. Hooker was a sixth-year senior in 2022. He transferred to Tennessee from Virginia Tech in 2021.

Intangibles:

Hooker has great size at 6-foot-4, 220 pounds. He’s very skillful. Also, he is known as a great leader with a strong character. He has everything you want from a quarterback on and off the field.

Conclusion:

The injury and age issues are real. But there is a lot to like about Hooker. I’m not a sure I’d pick him at No. 7. But perhaps he could be an option with a trade down or if he’s available in the second round.