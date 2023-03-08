Silver Minings: Raiders are 40-1 to win Super Bowl

It’s never too early for NFL odds.

Of course, a lot will chance as free agency starts next week and the league conducts the draft next month. But for now, our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook have placed odds on the 2023 NFL season as the league marches to the 2024 Super Bowl at the Las Vegas Raiders’ home, allegiant Stadium, next February.

The Raiders are currently 40-1 longshots to win the Super Bowl. Things can always change. Defending Super Bowl champion and the Raiders’ AFC West foe, the Kansas City Chiefs are the current favorite to win it all at 6-1.

The Raiders are priced at 13-1 to win the AFC West, which is the highest (worst) odds in the division. Again, perhaps after the offseason, oddsmakers will have more confidence in the Silver and Black.

In other Raiders news: