Raiders poll: Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow trades

There has been recent speculation that the Las Vegas Raiders’ brass could consider major change (beyond moving away from quarterback Derek Carr and replacing him) this offseason as general manager Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels continue to put their stamp on the franchise they took over a year ago.

The current media speculation is that the Raiders could move on from tight end Darren Waller and slot wide receiver Hunter Renfrow. Both of them were signed to contract extension in 2022, signaling Ziegler and McDaniels value them as part of the future of the franchise and McDaniels has said Waller will be part of the team in 2023.

But both were slowed by injuries in 2022 and had down seasons. But would the Raiders really pull the plug on these two offensive weapons and look to trade them?

Anything is possible and changes are coming after a bitterly disappointing season in Las Vegas. But I’m not sure moving on without Waller and Renfrow is wise.

What do you think? Please take poll on how the Raiders should handle Waller and Renfrow this offseason.