Silver Minings: Maxx Crosby among betting favorites to win 2023 Defensive Player of Year

It’s early, but it’s not to early to realize that Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby is expected to be one of the very best defensive players in the NFL during the 2023 season.

And the betting odds reflect that.

According to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, Crosby is listed as a 5-1 shot to win the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year award. It is the sixth lowest (best) odds. Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parson are the co-favorites at +750. 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa is priced at 10-1.

Meanwhile, Raiders’ wide receiver Davante Adams is priced at 150-1 to win the NFL MVP award. Raiders coach Josh McDaniels is priced at 30-1 to win NFL Coach of the Year award.

