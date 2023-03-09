Raiders re-sign running back Ameer Abdullah

The Las Vegas Raiders have started to bring back some prospective free agents and the current focus is on the running back group.

Multiple reports have stated that the Raiders are re-signing backup running back Ameer Abdullah to a one-year contract. He signed a one-year contract last year with Las Vegas in free agency. The legal tampering period in free agency starts Monday. Yet, Abdullah is off the market and is staying put.

#Raiders have re-signed Ameer Abdullah to a one-year contract, per a league source. Caught 25 passes for 211 yards and one touchdown last season — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 9, 2023

Abdullah, who will be 30 in June, didn’t play a lot in 2022 on offense, but the coaching staff liked him. In addition to being a returner and having 25 catches for 211 yards, Abdullah had four carries for 20 yards in 2022. He will have to make the team in training camp, but it’s clear the Raiders believe in him.

Abdullah is the second running back Las Vegas is retaining this free agency as, of course, they gave NFL rushing king Josh Jacobs the franchise tag earlier this week.