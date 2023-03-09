Raiders awarded 2 compensatory picks in 2023 NFL Draft

As anticipated, the Las Vegas Raiders’ 2023 NFL Draft class has been boosted as the league awarded them two compensatory picks, giving them a total of 11 picks.

The new picks are in the fifth round (the 40th pick in the round and 174th overall) and in the sixth round (37, 214). It’s the first time in five years that the Raiders have received comp picks.

Compensatory draft picks were handed out today. Here’s the list: pic.twitter.com/ULJnIcVTuY — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2023

In total, the NFL awarded 37 comp picks to 16 teams. They are awarded at the end of rounds starting in the third round. The comp picks can be traded. The picks are awarded based on a formula of players added and lost during unrestricted free agency in the previous year.

Here are the players the Raiders lost in 2022 that were part of the formula: Cornerbacks Brandon Facyson and Casey Hayward, defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson, receiver Zay Jones, quarterback Marcus Mariota and linebacker Nicholas Morrow.

Here are the players Las Vegas added in 2022 as part of the formula: Cornerback Anthony Averett, receiver Mack Hollins, defensive end Chandler Jones and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols.

Las Vegas has picks in all seven rounds with two extra picks in the fifthr ound and extra picks in the final two rounds.