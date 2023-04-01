Silver Minings: Raiders address the defense in CBS mock draft

The Las Vegas Raiders have been all around the quarterback pro days after the release of Derek Carr. Jimmy Garoppolo will give the Raiders a chance to have options with the number seven pick in the draft.

One of those options is the cornerback position. The Raiders did add a few depth pieces, but a future shutdown corner is not currently on the roster.

Early on in the draft, Dave Ziegler could address the hole at the position. CBS Sports has the Raiders taking Christian Gonzalez from Oregon in their latest mock draft.

Las Vegas has taken its shots at the cornerback position but it has not paid off for it yet. The Raiders return to the well and select a long cornerback with high-level athletic traits to capitalize on some of those turnover opportunities created by Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones.

Christian Gonzalez will bring playmaking ability to the Raiders' secondary. A team that was one of the worst in the league in creating turnovers is desperate for a player like Gonzalez. We will see what the Raiders do in April.

