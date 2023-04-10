Raiders poll: Are they better at tight end?

There has been major changes for the Las Vegas Raiders so far this offseason and one of the most surprising set of changes have occurred at the tight end position.

There will be basically wholesale changes at the position with not much change expected.

Yet, here we are. In are Austin Hooper and O.J. Howard and out for Darren Waller and Foster Moreau.

Waller was traded to the New York Giants last month for the No. 100 pick (near the end of the third round) of the April 27-29 NFL draft. Moreau sadly has stepped away from football for now as he battles cancer. He likely wasn’t returning to Las Vegas, though.

The Raiders added Howard in free agency and then Hooper. Based on production history, Hooper will likely be the primary veteran pass catcher at the position.

So, based these four players, do you think Las Vegas has improved at tight end or not Please take our poll and express your thoughts in the comment section below.