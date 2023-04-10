Raiders Film Breakdown: Hendon Hooker

Las Vegas Raiders continue to host quarterbacks, starting with Will Levis on Monday. It will be followed up with Bryce Young and Anthony Richardson to end the week.

Dave Ziegler and Josh McDaniels might miss out on all these quarterbacks selecting at seven. That is why the Raiders might have to wait until day two to find a quarterback who can develop behind Jimmy Garoppolo.

One of the players they met with at the NFL Combine was Hendon Hooker and he is reportedly visiting Las Vegas this week. Hooker had a breakout season for the Tennessee Volunteers throwing 27 touchdowns to just two interceptions. He has thrown for 58 touchdowns and five interceptions in the past two seasons.

He could be on the front office's radar with the Raiders' love for the SEC and him in the Heisman running before his ACL injury.

I did a game breakdown below, displaying his strengths and weaknesses at the quarterback position. Check it out below and tell us what you think about Hooker's game.