Silver Minings: Raiders add a new edge rusher in new CBS mock draft

The Las Vegas Raiders did not get to the passer last season. After acquiring Chandler Jones to pair with Maxx Crosby, 27 sacks for the defense was a major disappointment.

With the team selecting seventh in the next NFL draft edge rusher could be an option. A few edge rushers and defensive tackles could be worth the pick.

In CBS Sports' newest mock draft, the Raiders address the issue. They select Tyree Wilson from Texas Tech.

The more you watch of Wilson the more you love his game. Not only what he put on tape at Texas Tech, but his upside 2-3 years down the road. He’s long, has the frame to add weight if needed, and he’s a dominant, high-motor pass rusher who can take over games.

Tyree Wilson had 17 sacks during his career with the Red Raiders. He is a stud as a run defender and will help push the pocket while learning from Chandler Jones.

Wilson isn't a perfect prospect, and his average bend might not project him as a 15-sack player. However, he would greatly complement Maxx Crosby for the next five seasons.

