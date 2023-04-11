Raiders draft 2023: Houston a trade-down partner?

We recently looked at how the rumors of the Houston Texans not taking a quarterback with the No. 2 pick could potentially affect the Las Vegas Raiders at the No. 7 pick.

There has been talk around the league that Houston may opt to draft Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson instead of a quarterback. That would be a major pivot point in the draft and it could affect the Raiders’ choices at No. 7.

Yet, it could also potentially affect the Raiders in another way. It could present them a trad-down possibility with Houston, which owns the No. 12 pick as well as part of the Deshaun Watson trade with the Cleveland Browns.

In fact, a recent NFL.com mock draft had that scenario unfold. It has the Texans taking Texas Tech’ edge rusher Tyree Wilson and No. 2 and then trading up to No. 7 with the Raiders to select Kentucky quarterback Will Levis. Then, it has the Raiders taking Tennessee tackle Darnell Wright at No. 12.

The Raiders should be able to get the No. 65 overall pick in the deal (maybe a little more) and when then have No. 12, No. 38, No. 65, No. 70 and No. 100 in the first three rounds. That would go a long way into giving them a chance to nail this draft.

Would you make the trade?

