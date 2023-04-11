 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Silver Minings: Brian Hoyer hasn’t won in awhile

This will be addressed if Jimmy G. gets hurt

By Bill Williamson
There’s two things that come to mind about new Las Vegas Raiders’ starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo: He is a proven winner, however, he gets hurt often.

That is one of the reasons why the Raiders felt the need to bring in an experienced backup quarterback (and they will likely draft one as well). The Raiders addressed the need for a veteran last week when they signed 37-year-old Brian Hoyer.

He’s, of course, experienced and he knows the Raiders’ system as, like Jimmy G., Hoyer played under Las Vegas head coach Josh McDaniels with the New England Patriots. Yet, unlike Garoppolo, Hoyer hasn’t done much winning.

Hoyer, who has started 40 NFL games, is 0-12 in his last 12 starts dating back to 2016, as pointed out by this recent tweet by the Associated Press:

Of course, Hoyer wasn’t the only reason why his teams last his past dozen starts, but it is an indication of the drop off from most starters to backups in the NFL.

In other Raiders news:

