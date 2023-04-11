Raider Nation speaks: Devon Witherspoon over Will Levis

In case it isn’t clear already that cornerback is one of the Las Vegas Raiders' biggest needs heading into the NFL Draft, we’ve had corners win both of our first two This or That or columns. Oregon’s Christian Gonzales took home the honor in our inaugural edition and, in the second edition, Illinois’ corner Devon Witherspoon handily defeated Kentucky quarterback Will Levis with 72 percent of the vote!

Witherspoon would bring an alpha dog mentality that Las Vegas’ defensive back room is currently missing. The team has a collection of solid corners but no true “No. 1” at the position, and the Illini’s combination of instincts and ball skills could elevate him into that role early on. He ranked tied for second among FBS corners with 18 forced incompletions last season while also earning the highest PFF coverage grade with a mark of 92.5.

Below are a few comments from the community as well as some analysis about the Oregon product from a few well-respected draftniks, and be on the lookout for our next This or That column where you get to make the tough decisions for the Silver and Black!

Community comments

Mark Davis’ hair: Will levis is a no go! That guy has major decision making issues and Carr struggled with that last season. I don’t think you can fix that.

Will levis is a no go! That guy has major decision making issues and Carr struggled with that last season. I don’t think you can fix that. AssassinsCreed32: I actually really like Levis, and think in the right room. He could be a really good QB, I could see him being a Stafford, or Herbert, and think he will be impressive, in the right building. Getting away from that super tough situation in Kentucky, I think his transition will be easier than Stroud for example (who I have ranked higher) cause he’s already used to people in his face right away and no separation, where other guys aren’t used to it. In the right organization (DET) he is the best QB in this class. BUT idk if that’s us, and I’d rather build the best team I can this year, and see how JM does next year (not WL but how JM performs as a coach and how the team responds) and take a stud next year. However, I absolutely don’t want AR15

Draftniks