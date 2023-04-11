Raiders poll: Are you good with a trade for Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud?

The story of the draft season for the Las Vegas Raiders so far has been their intense studying of the top quarterbacks.

The Raiders have had visits and went to the pro days of the top five quarterback prospects, Bryce Young (Alabama), C.J. Stroud (Ohio State), Anthony Richardson (Florida), Will Levis (Kentucky) and Hendon Hooker (Tennessee).

There are many theories on what the Raiders plans at quarterback is, but one of them the only quarterbacks they’d consider in the first round are Young and Stroud. Of course, it is extremely unlikely one of them would be available at No. 7, who the Raiders currently pick.

Thus, it would require a trade up to select either Young or Stroud. If the Houston Texans pass on a quarterback at No. 2, either Stroud or Young would be available. For the Raiders to get to him, it would then require a trade with the Arizona Cardinals at No. 2.

Would you make that deal?

