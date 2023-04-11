Should Raiders have trade interest in Devin White?

An interesting veteran may soon become available as ESPN reported Tuesday that Tampa Bay linebacker Devin White has requested a trade.

Of course, that doesn’t mean Tampa Bay will deal the former top pick who has made the Pro Bowl. The report stated that the Buccaneers do not want to deal White.

Bucs’ Pro Bowl LB Devin White has in fact requested a trade, as @JennaLaineESPN reported. Bucs do not want to trade him, but he wants to be traded as he is coming up on his fifth-year option. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 11, 2023

It has been reported that the reason why White wants to be dealt is because he and the team are far apart on a contract extension. That would mean White, who turned 25 in February, will want a new deal from his new team. He can be a free agent next year.

So, any team that wants to trade for White would have to give up draft compensation (probably in the second or third-round range) and be prepared to give him a new contract.

That, of course, leads us to the Las Vegas Raiders. They can use help at linebacker and it is not considered a strong draft at the position.

White is productive. He had 124 tackles and 5.5 sacks last season. In 2020, he had a career-high 140 tackles and nine sacks. The Raiders’ previous regime selected defensive end Clelin Ferrell at No. 4 one pick ahead of when Tampa Bay took White in the 2019 draft. Ferrell has been a backup for most of his career and is now with San Francisco.

Tampa Bay's dwindling QB pressure:



pressure rate:



2020 - 37.9%, #4

2021 - 36.2%, #5

2022 - 31.3%, #24



total pressures:



2020 - 261, #1

2021 - 278, #1

2022 - 200, #20



last year Devin White led TB in hit rate, total hits and was #3 in total pressureshttps://t.co/rKq8wK0zlp — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 11, 2023

What do you think? Should the Raiders have interest in trading for White considering the trade and salary costs?