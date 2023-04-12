Raiders Film Breakdown: Jalen Carter

The Las Vegas Raiders didn't get much for the interior defensive line in 2022. The best player inside was Andrew Billings, who signed with the Chicago Bears this offseason. Plus, they were not aggressive in attacking the position in free agency.

Everything points to Dave Ziegler approaching the draft with the thought process of building the defensive line. At seven, the Raiders have the opportunity to add a player who can impact the defense and get after the quarterback.

One of those players heading into the draft process seemed like a long shot. Georgia’s defensive tackle Jalen Carter was expected to be the number one pick in the draft. Several off-the-field issues have put a wrench in that possibility causing him to fall into mock drafts.

There have been conflicting reports about whether the Raiders don't have him on the draft board. But he is reportedly visiting with the team Wednesday, so that shows interest. His film is off the charts makes it a tough decision because Carter might be the best overall player in the draft.

I broke down his game below vs. Tennessee which displays his talents and ability to get after the passer. Check it out below.