Raiders Reacts Survey: Should the Raiders trade up to 3?

The Las Vegas Raiders are doing their due diligence regarding the draft. The top 30 visits are on the way, especially with the quarterbacks, with the front office meeting with the top four.

There were rumors that the Raiders attempted to get to the first pick, but the price was too steep. With Dave Ziegler displaying the willingness to be aggressive, the question becomes if he can move up to three.

In this Week’s SB Nation Reacts survey, we ask Raider Nation if they should trade up to the number three spot. Jimmy Garoppolo is the start for now, but his injury history makes finding a player for the future an option. Let us know what you think below.