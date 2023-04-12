Raiders report: Jalen Carter is visiting Las Vegas

The Las Vegas Raiders are conducting one of their most important pre-draft visits Wednesday as polarizing top prospect Jalen Carter is visiting their Henderson, Nevada headquarters, according to ESPN.

Carter has been the most controversial prospect during this draft process. He was previously considered a potential No. 1 pick. However, he had legal issues and he performed poorly at Georgia’s pro day as he was out of shape.

Carter was sentenced to 12 months of probation this year after pleading no contest to racing and reckless driving in an incident that led to the death of two people connected to the Georgia football program. Carter was also fined and received community service after his plea. While he will be able to continue his playing career this year, this is a red flag.

There was a report that said the Raiders are not considering him with the No. 7 pick because of the arrest. Yet, Raiders coach Josh McDaniels refuted that.

Drafting Carter to Las Vegas would be complicated for a community that is still coming to grips with the 2021 incident in which former Las Vegas first-round pick Henry Ruggs is facing charges after he was arrested with drunk driving after a car crash that killed a 23-year old woman and her dog.

Still, the fact that the Raiders are visiting with Carter is an indication the team is considering him.