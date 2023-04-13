Silver Minings: Where’s the defensive commitment?

We recently looked at how the Las Vegas Raiders have surprisingly decided how to use their financial resources in the 2023 offseason.

They made an unexpected big spending commitment to wide receivers. They are spending a reported $42 million on receivers this year, the fourth most amount.

But the commitment isn’t just to wide receivers on the offensive side of the ball. According to Over The Cap (via the Associated Press), Las Vegas is currently spending the third most salary-cap space in the NFL on offense. Yet, they have committed the third lowest amount for this season.

That is perplexing because the Raiders entered the offseason with more pressing needs on defense. Yet. they’ve spent on offense, while adding lower-end starters on defense. Yes, the draft will likely be defense-heavy, but these moves continue to be unusual and unexpected.

