Raiders draft 2023: Christian Gonzalez or Devon Witherspoon

There is a strong chance the Las Vegas Raiders are going to use their top pick, they currently own the No. 7 pick, in the April 27-29 NFL draft on a cornerback.

The position is one of the Raiders’ greatest needs and there are two cornerbacks who may both be available at No. 7 and who are both worthy of being taken so high.

They are Christian Gonzalez of Oregon and Devon Witherspoon.

There has been a lot of pre-draft speculation that Gonzalez may be the better prospect, but Witherspoon also has his fans and several teams may have him rated over Gonzalez.

The Raiders must, of course, nail this pick. We all know their recent draft track record and that includes several whiffs at the cornerback positions. So, whether the pick is Gonzalez or Witherspoon, Las Vegas Raiders’ general manager Dave Ziegler must make the right pick.

