5 2nd round cornerbacks to keep an eye on

While spending a first-round pick on a cornerback is certainly in play for the Las Vegas Raiders during this year’s NFL Draft, the position group is deep and several other players/positions have been linked to the Raiders at No. 7. So, there’s a chance Dave Ziegler and Josh McDaniels opt to wait until the second round to add a corner. Also, McDaniels has been known to double- and sometimes triple-up at a position in the draft, anyway.

Below is a look at five lesser-known cornerbacks who are projected to get drafted in the second round based on NFL Mock Draft Database’s consensus big board as of April 13. Also included are their box score stats, some advanced numbers, a scouting report summary and each player’s Relative Athletic Score (RAS) profile.

Cam Smith, South Carolina

NMDD projection: 35th Overall

Career stats: 32 games, 91 total tackles (69 solo), 3.5 TFL, 6 INTs, 18 PD

Cam Smith showed off some versatility this past season by logging 356 snaps as a wide corner and 196 snaps in the slot, per Pro Football Focus. In man coverage, he allowed just nine completions on 22 targets (40.9 percent) for 79 yards in 2022, which could make him a good fit in Patrick Graham’s system if Graham continues to call man-to-man at the rate he did a year ago.

Scouting report via Bleacher Report (full report):

A long strider, Smith has the speed to run with most receivers, although he can fall a step or two behind some of the more electric players he has matched up against. He has good short-area quickness but can give up some ground out of his breaks due to slower transitions. When out of his breaks, Smith has displayed a very good burst and closing speed with the ball in the air. He has instincts to locate and attack the ball while also showing great timing to break up passes. Though he has aligned in the slot at times, he is best when out wide.

RAS profile

Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

NMDD projection: 36th overall

Career stats: 35 games, 150 total tackles (94 solo), 6.5 TFL, 14 INTs (6 TDs), 20 PD

As the quintessential boom-or-bust cornerback, Emmanuel Forbes allowed three touchdowns in coverage last season while also logging three pick-sixes. He ended last season as PFF’s sixth-highest-graded FBS corner in man coverage—first in the SEC—with a mark of 89.6, partially because he allowed just three completions on 15 targets.

Scouting report via B/R (full report):

When he isn’t able to make a play on the ball, Forbes does a great job of showing the timing necessary to punch and rip through the catch point. Though he has the speed to carry receivers deep, he often struggles to sink his hips and cleanly get out of breaks. While in zone, he often looks to gamble on throws, pulling him out of his apex point.

RAS Profile

Kelee Ringo

NMDD projection: 37th overall

Career stats: 29 games, 76 total tackles (63 solo), 3 TFL, 4 INTs (1 TD), 15 PD

Kelee Ringo played in Georgia’s zone coverage-heavy defense and ended up forcing six incompletions while playing zone which was tied for the second-most among SEC corners. He has excellent speed but his change of direction skills aren’t quite up to snuff, leading some draftniks to believe his future is brighter as a safety. Graham covets versatility in defensive backs so the Bullog’s potential to play at least two different spots could be intriguing for the defensive coordinator.

Scouting report via B/R (full report):

Ringo is a big-body cornerback with excellent size for the position. Although he doesn’t show elite quickness and short-area burst, Ringo shows good speed when he’s able to open his stride and run. When playing the run, he does a very good job of recognizing and reacting to what he sees. Ringo does a good job of using his hands when taking on blocks. He has the strength to control and defeat receiver blocks. A fearless tackler, Ringo does a very good job of using his size and strength to tackle. He does a great job of fronting up ball carriers and wrestling them down to the ground.

RAS profile

Julius Brents

NMDD projection: 57th overall

Career stats: 34 games, 111 total tackles (78 solo), 6.5 TFL, 6 INTs, 10 PD

Long arms go a long way (pun intended) in the NFL and Julius Brents can nearly walk on his hands standing upright as his wingspan is in the 99th percentile for a cornerback and his arm length is in the 98th percentile. He ranked fourth in the Big 12 among corners last season with a 57.7 passer rating when targeted and was effective against the run too, earning the third-highest run defense grade (80.0) at the position in the conference.

Scouting report from B/R (full report):

The Kansas State product has played from multiple alignments but mostly chooses to play from press. While there, he does a good job of using his hands to reroute receivers at the line of scrimmage but occasionally gets beat because of his lack of foot movement to stay in position. He uses his hands very well to control receivers as they work downfield. With his height, he struggles to keep his pad level low when transitioning. Brents shows understanding of routes and where he should be in zone coverage but can struggle getting out of breaks at times.

RAS profile

D.J. Turner II

NMDD projection: 58th overall

Career stats: 27 games, 69 total tackles (53 solo), 2 TFL, 3 INTs (1 TD), 17 PD

You’d be hard-pressed to find a corner who was better in zone coverage last season than D.J. Turner II was. Of cornerbacks who were targeted at least five times while playing zone last season, he tied for the lowest completion percentage allowed (28.1 percent) in the country and ranked seventh with a 26.6 passer rating when targeted.

Scouting report from B/R (full report):

DJ Turner II is an explosive cornerback who has shown versatility within the secondary, whether it is on the outside or in the slot. A technical, savvy prospect, he has the ability to play in multiple schemes. Though he may be slightly undersized, he has the speed to run with just about anyone he is matched up against.

RAS profile