Raiders draft poll: Would you trade up to No. 3?

The Arizona Cardinals are expected to make the No. 3 overall pick in the April 27-29 NFL draft available in a trade.

The Las Vegas Raiders, who currently own the No. 7 overall pick, have been rumored to be interested among other teams, including the Atlanta Falcons (who have the No. 8 pick) and the Tennessee Titans (No. 11).

Of course, the expectation any team, including the Raiders, would make that deal to move up to take a quarterback. C.J. Stroud (Ohio State), Bryce Young (Alabama), Anthony Richardson (Florida) and Will Levis (Kentucky) could potentially all go in the first four picks of the draft.

The Raiders, though, need defense and could conceivably take a defensive prospect such as Alabama’s Will Anderson or Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson (they are considered the best pass-rushers available).

Whoever the target would be, the price would be steep. Carolina send the No. 9 pick, a second-round pick this year, a first-round pick next year, a second-round pick in 2025 and standout wide receiver D.J. Moore. With competition for No. 3, Arizona could mask for a lot for the pick. it won’t be quite as high as what the Panthers sent for the top pick. But it would likely cost the Raiders, at least, their top three picks — No. 7, 38 and No. 70.

Would a trade up be worth it to you?