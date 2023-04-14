Silver Minings: A trade up for Will Levis?

We all have mock draft fatigue at this point.

With the NFL draft starting in 13 days, though, the good news is it’s almost over. Still, some mock drafts stand out and one by Benjamin Solak of The Ringer this week certainly stood out.

He had a whopper of a mock for the Las Vegas Raiders. Solak predicts the Raiders will trade up to the No. 2 pick in a deal with the Houston Texans and take Kentucky quarterback Will Levis. If you don’t believe me, here’s the proof:

For the first time in history: a 100% correct mock draft released more than two weeks before Draft Day.



And they said it couldn't be done. pic.twitter.com/0iQVcSwPvo — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) April 12, 2023

If that happens, it would be the story of the draft. If the Raiders trade up all the way to No. 2 from No. 7 (it wouldn’t be cheap) and take Levis over Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, it would be immediately questioned and it would define the next several years of the franchise.

Will it happen? Nothing shocks me, but that would be wild. Again, we’re almost done with mock drafts. I promise.

