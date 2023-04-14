5 Day 2 interior offensive linemen to keep an eye on

It’s no secret that the interior of the Las Vegas Raiders’ offensive line could use some work. General manager Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels didn’t bring in any note-worthy linemen in free agency, leaving them to turn to the NFL Draft to solve one of the team’s biggest problems.

Drafting a guard and/or center in the first round has become rare in recent years, but there is value at those spots on Day 2, especially in this year’s class.

Below is a look at five interior offensive linemen, who are projected to be selected on Day 2 per NFL Mock Draft Database’s consensus big board, that Raider fans should know about heading into the draft at the end of the month. All draft projections are as of April 13.

John Michael Schmitz

NMDD projection: 47th overall

Seeing as his previous career-high was six pressures surrendered before this season, one could call 2022 a down year for John Michael Schmitz as he allowed eight pressures and the first two sacks of his career. Any offensive line coach will take that as a floor, especially since the Gopher led all FBS centers by over four points with an elite 92.4 PFF run-blocking grade last season.

Scouting report via Bleacher Report (full report):

Schmitz has a compact build with good play strength and a keen understanding of how to negotiate leverage to stay attached to blocks. He is very physical, with the grip strength and leg drive to steer defenders off their spots and tilt and tip them to finish. He is adept in the zone-run game and on duo to fit on double-teams, reach and dig out shades, and cover up and seal on overtakes.

Relative Athletic Score (RAS) profile

Steve Avila

NMDD projection: 50th overall

Steve Avila pitched eight shutouts, meaning zero pressures surrendered, in 15 games last season and only had three outings where he gave up more than one. His season-high topped out at three pressures allowed and he finished the campaign with the third-highest PFF pass-blocking grade (83.6) among Big 12 guards.

Scouting report via B/R (full report):

He is outstanding in the post on vertical double-teams, routinely covering up and overtaking interior run defenders on the plus side of the line of scrimmage. He has below-average redirect and change-of-direction skills that shifty defenders can exploit when they have a runway to work with, but Avila has solid initial quicks to close space on short pulls and quick climbs to engulf close-range targets.

RAS profile

Cody Mauch

NMDD projection: 54th overall

In 2022, Cody Mauch did exactly what an FCS draft prospect is supposed to do; dominate. He posted an elite PFF run-blocking grade of 91.2 and only yielded nine pressures on 291 opportunities to earn an 81.8 mark as a pass protector. However, he may take a year or two to adjust to the NFL with the dramatic increase in the level of competition while he’ll likely be moving from college tackle to guard to guard in the pros as well.

Scouting report via B/R (full report):

Mauch has good upper-body strength with heavy hands and an aggressive, attacking mentality that he uses to consistently jolt and displace defenders on down, double-team and kick-out blocks. He has a strong inside hand and rotational strength to torque and uproot defenders off of their spots with the grip strength to maintain his latch and control through contact and shed attempts.

RAS profile

Joe Tippmann

NMDD profile: 63rd overall

There was only one center in the Big 10 last season who allowed fewer pressures than Joe Tippman (five) and that person only edged him out by one with 230 fewer opportunities in pass protection. The Badger led the conference with a 99.1 PFF pass-blocking efficiency rating while also posting a strong 78.3 grade in the ground game and rocking a sweet mullet. The hair alone should boost him up at least a few spots on the draft board, in my opinion.

Scouting report via B/R (full report):

Tippmann is a weapon as a puller and when releasing to the second level off zone combo blocks while using his big frame with excellent burst, quickness and redirection skills to line up and erase smaller targets. He is twitchy out of his stance, can line up three techniques on back blocks with solid play strength to steer interior defensive linemen further than they want to go and create lateral displacement in the zone run game.

RAS profile

Luke Wypler

NMDD projection: 77th overall

If you haven’t caught on by now, the Big 10 is the conference of elite centers and Luke Wypler is a big reason why. He tied for the fourth-best PFF grade (82.4) in all of FBS at the position, due in part to allowing just eight pressures on 423 opportunities. He also was a Top 10 run blocker in the country, finishing seventh with an 80.8 mark in the ground game.

Scouting report via B/R (full report):

The 21-year-old wins as a run-blocker with above-average athletic ability and quickness to reach shades and 2i-techniques. He also overtakes defensive linemen as far out as the 3-technique on combo blocks with the burst and balance to climb, connect and seal off linebackers when uncovered.

RAS profile