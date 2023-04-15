Silver Minings: Budda Baker has asked for a trade from the Cardinals

The Las Vegas Raiders have been searching for help in the secondary. This past season they finished 31st in EPA vs. the pass, according to RBSDM.com. They added a few pieces to create depth this offseason but lack star power.

While the front office focused on the draft in the next two weeks, a star-caliber player became available. Budda Baker has asked for a trade from the Arizona Cardinals after six seasons with the team.

The question becomes where the Raiders should pursue the trade. Cap room could be an issue, but teams can add star players. Baker is in his prime, being 27 during the 2023 season. He could be a staple in the backend for years to come.

With the safety draft class being one of the weakest positions, the Raiders could be aggressive with an upgrade.

OL value at seven: ESPN believes Peter Skoronski adds the best value for the Raiders.

Could the Raiders trade up to 3?: CBS believes the Raiders will trade up to three during the NFL draft.

Clayton Tune breakdown vs. Texas Tech: TDL deep dives into QB Clayton Tune vs. Texas Tech.