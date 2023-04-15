SB Nation Reacts: Only 29% of Raiders fans want the team to trade up to three

The Las Vegas Raiders are picking at seven for the 2023 NFL draft. It is a spot in the middle of the top ten where they might not find a quarterback of the future.

Dave Ziegler and Josh McDaniels were rumored to attempt to trade up to one. It displays they fell in love with one of the quarterbacks in the draft and wanted a chance to be in a prime position.

While the price tag was too high for the silver and black, the Arizona Cardinals don't need a quarterback. They are selecting third, and the pick is supposedly up for sale. They could be a trade-up option for the Raiders.

In this week's SB Nation Reacts, we asked Raider Nation whether they believe the team should make a move. Most disagreed, with 29% of Raiders fans believing they shouldn't trade up to three.

Fans realize this team might have too many holes for the risk. A ton of draft capital is sent to the Cardinals for the trade of up to three. Zielger needs as many draft picks as possible to rebuild the roster.

Raiders could still move, but the nation is not on board.