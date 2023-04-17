Raiders quarterback mock draft: It’s Hendon Hooker

I recently conducted a quarterback-only NFL mock draft.

Yes, the Las Vegas Raiders were among the 13 teams to select a quarterback in this exercise.

I had four quarterbacks (C.J. Stroud (Carolina), Bryce Young (Houston), Will Levis (Indianapolis) and Anthony Richardson (Seattle) selected in the top five picks. The Raiders, of course, own the No. 7 overall pick. Yet, any other quarterback would be considered a big reach there and the Raiders have great needs on the defensive side of the ball. I currently have them taking Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez in the first round.

Yet, in the second round, at No. 38, I have the Raiders taking the fifth quarterback off the board in the form of Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker.

I think Hooker would provide great value at No. 38. In fact, there is a good chance he will be taken late in the first round and the Raiders may need to trade up for him if they want him.

Why Hooker? Glad you asked. Here are some of the reasons why I went for him in the second round:

He has great tools and intangibles you want in a quarterback.

The Raiders like him. They have shown interest in him throughout the draft process.

He has big potential, so getting him in the second round would be good value.

He is coming off a knee injury, but the Raiders can stash him behind starter Jimmy Garoppolo and backup Brian Hoyer. If he isn’t ready to start until 2025, that’s fine.

It’s not the first round. of course, second-round picks are important, but if he’s simply a career backup, it’s worth the chance. It’s not like he would be a bust at No. 7.

Poll Would you be OK if the Raiders take Hendon Hooker at No. 38? Yes

No vote view results 77% Yes (370 votes)

22% No (106 votes) 476 votes total Vote Now

