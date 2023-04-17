Raiders begin offseason workout program

After a busy start to the offseason as they added several players in free agency, the Las Vegas Raiders are starting the road to the 2023 season by beginning their offseason workout program Monday.

After a disappointing first season under head coach Josh McDaniels, as the Raiders started 6-11, they are looking to bounce back in 2023. Last year, because McDaniels was a first-year coach, Las Vegas was allowed to start a week early. Yet, Monday is the start date around the NFL for teams with returning coaching staffs.

The offseason program will begin with mostly conditioning and weight room work. The offseason workout program is voluntary. Yet, the team expects most of its players to attend, including most of the newly signed free agents, including new starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

The offseason program will ramp up as the weeks go by. The Raiders will hit the practice field in a voluntary minicamp later this month which before the draft starts.

The Raiders will have on-field OTA sessions in May and in June. The team’s mandatory minicamp (all players, including rookies, must attend) will be held June 6-8.

Thus, the road to the regular season begins now.