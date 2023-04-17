Raider Nation Speaks: Tyree Wilson at 7 over Anthony Richardson trade-up

In our latest edition of the Las Vegas Raiders NFL Draft This or That column, Raider Nation was presented with two options; trading up to the third overall pick and drafting Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, or staying put and taking edge defender Tyree Wilson from Texas Tech.

The Richardson deal had Las Vegas giving up picks 70 and a 2024 second-round pick while adding Alabama cornerback Eli Ricks at No. 100. Meanwhile, the package with Wilson also included Tyrique Stevenson, a corner out of Miami, and Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee. With an overwhelming 75 percent of the vote (at the time of writing), our Silver and Black pride community opted to go with the latter and take Wilson, Stevenson and McKee over trading up for Richardson and taking Ricks!

That would give Las Vegas two defensive starters who can make an immediate impact and a quarterback to develop while they also get to hold onto all 12 picks of this year’s draft as well as any selections for next season.

Below are a few comments from the community as well as some analysis about the prospects from a few well-respected draftniks, and be on the lookout for our next This or That column where you get to make the tough decisions for the Silver and Black!

Community comments

stormtrooper2817: It all depends on what the F.O thinks. If you think there’s a dude at QB that you MUST have, then GO GET HIM. Don’t be like the previous F.O’s and waffle around at qb for decades, it’d the most important spot on the team. If there’s a dude, get him and sort the rest out later. Time will tell if Ziegler thinks there’s a guy in the draft or not.

It all depends on what the F.O thinks. If you think there’s a dude at QB that you MUST have, then GO GET HIM. Don’t be like the previous F.O’s and waffle around at qb for decades, it’d the most important spot on the team. If there’s a dude, get him and sort the rest out later. Time will tell if Ziegler thinks there’s a guy in the draft or not. NC Hell Razors: I would do the Wilson one with the possibility of trying to trade back into the first to snag Hendon Hooker or Jack Campbell (if he climbs boards) or Bryan Breese. Would be fine with Tanner McKee pick.

I would do the Wilson one with the possibility of trying to trade back into the first to snag Hendon Hooker or Jack Campbell (if he climbs boards) or Bryan Breese. Would be fine with Tanner McKee pick. BrotherJsaysYUCK: If I’m being forced into one of those two scenarios, I’m taking Tyree Wilson. He can play inside next to Chandler, and also spell Chandler when he needs rest. Richardson is just a costly gamble with dubious odds.

