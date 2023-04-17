Silver Minings: The Raiders are among top 10 teams most likely to trade up

The Las Vegas Raiders are in the middle of the top ten for the first time since 2019. It puts them in an excellent position to have options to move around on day one of the NFL draft.

There were rumors about the front office moving up to one for a quarterback. The price didn't fit the Raiders' plans, and the Carolina Panthers snagged the first pick.

With the draft next week, CBS Sports listed 10 takes likely to trade up or down. The Raiders were voted as a team to trade up.

In my first-round mock draft, it’s the Raiders I have moving up to No. 3 overall. Jimmy Garoppolo didn’t receive big-time money to join Josh McDaniels in Vegas, and he’s not exactly a spring chicken. Coach McDaniels likely doesn’t have a long leash, so jumping up to secure the potential stud who could star in Sin City for years to come is something that could happen. It’s probably not a possibility the entire fan base is in love with, but it’s a possibility nonetheless.

Jimmy Garoppolo does allow them to be flexible when it comes to drafting a quarterback. If a player they like ends up at three, they can make a move to get up over the Arizona Cardinals.

