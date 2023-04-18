 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Silver Minings: Odds point to Las Vegas taking a cornerback

It’s no longer a quarterback

By Bill Williamson
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 12 Purdue at Illinois
Devon Witherspoon
Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

As we get to the final countdown to the 2023 NFL Draft (it starts in nine days), the thoughts on the what the Las Vegas Raiders are shifting.

The focus is on the cornerbacks more than quarterbacks, at least, in the betting community. According to odds set by our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Raiders are favored to take a cornerback in the first round. They have a bet offered for what the position the Raiders are going to use their top pick, No. 7 and currently, the lowest (best) odds are priced at cornerback at +175.

Three weeks ago, cornerback is priced at at +225. Quarterback was the betting favorite at +175. It is now priced at +275. Offensive has moved from +400 to +200, just behind cornerback,

I get the buzz at cornerback. Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez or Illinois’ Devon Witherspoon are both strong bets to be Las Vegas’ pick.

In other Raiders’ news:

More From Silver And Black Pride

Loading comments...