Pro and cons of Raiders’ Budda Baker trade

An interesting potential trade candidate emerged in recent days as it was reported that Arizona Cardinals star safety Budda Baker wants to be traded.

Would the Las Vegas Raiders be a possible landing spot for Baker? We explore the pros and cons of a Raiders’ pursuit of Baker.

PROS

He’s really good:

Baker is a baller. He’s an upper-level player at his position and acquiring him would go a long way in improving the secondary.

The Raiders need help on defense:

The Raiders badly need more talent on defense, high-end talent. Having stars like defensive end Maxx Crosby and Baker bookending the first and third players of the unit would be helpful and would add some must-needed juice to the unit.

He’s still relatively young:

Baker turned 27 in January, so he will be available for the next several years, including prime seasons. So, it wouldn’t have to be a short-term acquisition.

CONS

Draft compensation:

The Cardinals, of course, aren’t going to give Baker away. Reportedly, the thought around the league is that it would cost a second or third round pick to get Baker. I’d think if the Raiders gave up the No. 70 pick, it would be well worth it. Giving up the No. 38 pick, would be a tougher pill to swallow, but again, Baker is a good player.

Update: The #Cardinals Safety Budda Baker could be traded for a 2nd or 3rd round pick, an NFC executive tells @AlbertBreer



He adds that had Baker not wanted a new contract, his trade value would've been higher. pic.twitter.com/Y9z49dqiwe — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 17, 2023

He’d want a huge contract:

Acquiring Baker wouldn’t come only at the cost of a draft pick. Baker wants a new contract. The Raiders don’t have much salary-cap room and would have to restructure some deals to make it work. But if you want good players, you often have to pay for it.

Is a safety worth it?

The Raiders have new free agent Marcus Epps and third-year player Tre’von Moehrig at safety. Baker would certainly be an upgrade, but paying big on defense may be best suited for a cornerback, linebacker or defensive tackle for this team at this point.

Conclusion:

It would definitely be worth the Raiders while to look into it, but again, it wouldn’t be cheap to get Baker in the Silver and Black.