Raiders Reacts Survey: Will Josh Jacobs hold out from training camp?

The Las Vegas Raiders have decided to franchise tag running back Josh Jacobs. This gives them time to work a new contract with the star player who led the league in rushing during the 2022 season.

Jacobs has let it known he doesn't want to play hero for the wrong price. He has not stepped foot in the Raiders facility with voluntary workouts starting this week.

In this week's SB Nation Reacts, we ask Raider Nation if they believe Josh Jacobs will hold out during training camp. If they can not agree to a new extension for the former Alabama running back, it could be possible. Let us know your thoughts below.