Raiders draft 2023: What would it take to get up to No. 3?

One of the most intriguing points of the April 27-29 NFL draft will be at the No. 3 pick.

The Arizona Cardinals are believed to have made the pick available and ESPN recently reported that they have spoken, to, at least, six teams about the pick. It makes sense that the Las Vegas Raiders are among the interested teams in the pick. It was previously reported that they made a big bid for the No. 1 overall pick with the Chicago Bears before they sent it to the Carolina Panthers.

That, of course, was before the Raiders signed Jimmy Garoppolo to be their starting quarterback for the next couple of seasons. Still, the Raiders have visited with all of the draft quarterback prospects and could use their first pick (currently No. 7) at the position.

Let’s look at some key aspects of the No. 3 pick and how it would involve Las Vegas:

Will the Cardinals really trade the pick:

It seems like this team wants to take advantage of the need for quarterbacks by other teams and take this chance to load up on a package of picks. Arizona could trade the pick in the days leading up to the draft or see how the board plays out in the two picks before them.

Raiders’ biggest competition:

Yes, it’s been reported that there are several teams interested in the pick. But it would appear among Las Vegas’ top competition would include the Atlanta Falcons (who pick No. 8) and the Tennessee Titans (No. 11). Of course, the Raiders pick before those teams, so, it would have an advantage, at least with the first pick in a trade package. It’s not out of the question that the Indianapolis Colts (No. 4), Seattle Seahawks (No. 5) and Detroit Lions (No. 6) all make a play for the pick.

When would Raiders’ make this deal?

The Raiders would probably be most interested in making this trade while the Cardinals are on the clock and that’s risky because the pick may be traded by then. It makes sense that the Raiders would be most interested in the pick if either quarterback, Bryce Young of Alabama or C.J. Stroud of Ohio State, are available after the Houston Texans pick at No. 2. If neither of those players are available, Las Vegas would probably back off unless it wants to make a play for a defensive player like Alabama’s edge rusher Will Anderson.

The cost?

It depends on the situation, of course. But if Stroud or Young is there on the clock, the price will likely be extremely high and there will be competition. Surely, the Cardinals are already gaging teams on this situation, to get a feel for what the market will be on the clock, but it will be a chaotic time. In that scenario, I think it would likely cost the Raiders No. 7, 38 and 70, which, of course, are their top three picks. And it could be more. It would take a big chunk of the team’s premium picks and it would hurt the ability to build the defense. but the opportunity to get a franchise quarterback isn’t cheap. If it’s the right quarterback, it’s always worth it.