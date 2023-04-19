Silver Minings: Raiders have one of toughest 2023 NFL schedules

The Las Vegas Raiders tumbled to an unexpected 6-11 record in 2022 despite not playing an overly difficult schedule.

As they try to bounce back in 2023, they will be challenged with a tougher schedule in theory. According to NFL analyst Warren Sharp, based off of the 2022 standings, the Raiders have the fourth toughest schedule in the NFL in 2023.

NEW: NFL strength of schedule for 2023!



5 easiest schedules:



1️⃣ Saints

2️⃣ Falcons

3️⃣ Panthers

4️⃣ Colts

5️⃣ Bears



5 hardest schedules:



2️⃣8️⃣ Dolphins

2️⃣9️⃣ Raiders

3️⃣0️⃣ Chiefs

3️⃣1️⃣ Bills

3️⃣2️⃣ Patriots



1-32 with insight & analysis:https://t.co/3WVlscL9OF — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 13, 2023

The Raiders had seven games against teams that made the playoffs in 2022. They went 2-5. This season, the Raiders have eight games against teams that went to the playoffs.

we can compare 2023 forecasted schedule strength with 2022 actual schedule strength to see which teams may be in a better place...



top-5: Bears, Steelers, Panthers, Saints, Bengals



and which teams are not...



bottom-5: Chiefs, Raiders, Chargers, Cowboys, Eagles



1-32 in article — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 13, 2023

A big reason why the Raiders have a tough schedule is that they play in the AFC East where the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers both made the playoffs last season. Four of Las Vegas’ 17 games are against the two teams. Of course, the AFC in general, is tough. It’s no mistake the teams with the five toughest schedules in 2023, according to Sharp, are in the AFC.

So, the Raiders must improve in Josh McDaniels’ second season as head coach, the schedule won’t make it easy.

