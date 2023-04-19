 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Silver Minings: Raiders have one of toughest 2023 NFL schedules

It’s not going to get easier

By Bill Williamson
New England Patriots v Las Vegas Raiders
Josh McDaniels
The Las Vegas Raiders tumbled to an unexpected 6-11 record in 2022 despite not playing an overly difficult schedule.

As they try to bounce back in 2023, they will be challenged with a tougher schedule in theory. According to NFL analyst Warren Sharp, based off of the 2022 standings, the Raiders have the fourth toughest schedule in the NFL in 2023.

The Raiders had seven games against teams that made the playoffs in 2022. They went 2-5. This season, the Raiders have eight games against teams that went to the playoffs.

A big reason why the Raiders have a tough schedule is that they play in the AFC East where the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers both made the playoffs last season. Four of Las Vegas’ 17 games are against the two teams. Of course, the AFC in general, is tough. It’s no mistake the teams with the five toughest schedules in 2023, according to Sharp, are in the AFC.

So, the Raiders must improve in Josh McDaniels’ second season as head coach, the schedule won’t make it easy.

