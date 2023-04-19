Raiders poll: Are you worried about Josh Jacobs not being at the offseason program?

Las Vegas Raiders star running back Josh Jacobs made some news this week when it was reported he is not attending the team’s offseason workout program, that began Monday and will run through June.

It is not a surprise Jacobs isn’t at the offseason program, which is voluntary, because he hasn’t signed his franchise tag tender. He can sign the tender at any time.

The fact that Jacobs is not attending the offseason program could just be a minor issue at this time of year — or it could be an indication that Jacobs will holdout once training camp starts in July. The only mandatory session before then is a June minicamp.

All franchise-tagged players have until mid July to come to an agreement on a long-term deal. They can sign their franchise tags and then come to an agreement on an extension.

If Jacobs, 25, doesn’t sign a long-term contract, he will play the season on the franchise tag. Then next year, the process would begin over with another franchise tag (at a higher price), an extension or unrestricted free agency all being on the table. The 2023 franchise tag for running backs is just over $10 million for the Raiders.

